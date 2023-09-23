Why Casting Hugh Grant As An Oompa Loompa In Wonka 'Made Perfect Sense'

The trailer for the forthcoming film "Wonka" revealed a star-studded cast, but perhaps the most exciting cameo of the bunch was a bite-sized Hugh Grant, who plays an Oompa Loompa — possibly the very first one to work at Wonka's world-famous chocolate factory. The film tells the origin story of the Willy Wonka we all know and love, but a big part of that story involves his little orange henchmen. Now, not much is known about the Oompa Loompas, but we do know they have a knack for song and dance with a touch of snark and a holier-than-thou attitude. Director Paul King immediately knew the perfect actor for the role — and they'd already worked together.

Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has been adapted for film numerous times, with the quirky chocolatier famously depicted by Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005. But to find the true nature of the Oompa Loompa, Paul King returned to the original text for reference.

"The voice and the attitude of the Oompa Loompa came from revisiting the books — long songs full of humor, sarcasm, superiority, and scorn," he explained in an interview with Total Film. "So it was really just thinking about that character — someone who can be a real s***. And I went, 'Ah, Hugh [Grant]!' Because he's the funniest, most sarcastic s*** that I've ever met!"

Grant and King first met while working on "Paddington 2," in which Grant plays the egomaniacal villain Phoenix Buchanan. Phoenix is a thief and a washed-up actor with a similarly pompous temperament to the Oompa Loompas. King immediately thought of Grant for both roles — but asking him to play such an unlikable character was not easy.