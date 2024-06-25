A Sinister Hugh Grant Wants You To Witness A Miracle In The Heretic Trailer

Following his turn as an Oompa Loompa in 2023's "Wonka" and an absurdly awkward Oscars interview, you might not have expected Hugh Grant's next move to be an A24 horror movie. But that's exactly what the British star is doing next. "Heretic" was announced last year as the latest Scott Beck and Bryan Woods-penned horror effort. The duo responsible for writing "A Quiet Place" and the Adam Driver sci-fi thriller "65" have now written a horror movie that will see Grant in the titular role — though just what the movie is about has thus far remained unclear.

Until now, details about "Heretic" have been kept under wraps. However, when it was first announced, Deadline reported that the film was rumored to "center on two young women of faith who are lured into a cat-and-mouse game in the home of an eccentric man." Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the film would focus on two Mormon missionaries "who attempt to convert a man that turns out to be far more dangerous than they could have anticipated." Since then, details have been scarce, although we were treated to a poster reveal on June 24, 2024, which also confirmed that "Heretic" would star Grant alongside "The Fabelmans" actor Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher (who led last year's eerie and effective Stephen King adaptation "The Boogeyman").

Now, though, the mystery is becoming clearer, with the first trailer for "Heretic" arriving and promising yet another compelling horror entry from A24. The studio has been responsible for some truly terrifying films over the past decade or so, from "Hereditary" to "X." Now, it's Hugh Grant's turn to spook us all, and it looks like this could actually turn out to be a great next move for the "Paddington 2" alum.

"Heretic" is set to hit theaters on November 15, 2024.