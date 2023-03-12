Nothing At The 2023 Oscars Is Going To Top Hugh Grant's Absurdly Awkward Interview

If Disneyland is supposed to be the happiest place on earth, the most awkward place on earth seems to be about 30 miles northwest — at the Oscars red carpet. This year's red (or, sorry, champagne) carpet coverage on ABC featured plenty of silly cutaways, awkward pauses, and reticent interviewees, but no one on the other end of the microphone seemed more charmingly perplexed than Hugh Grant.

Grant is attending the Oscars tonight as a presenter, but he also had a cameo role in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay (it's not based on anything, but sequels traditionally end up in the Adapted category). Grant appeared in a brief scene that nonetheless took the internet by storm, as he was revealed to be detective Benoit Blanc's (Daniel Craig) husband. When asked about his turn in "Glass Onion," Grant seemed less-than-enthused, but then again, he came to the interview — which seemed to be going on while a disorientingly loud crowd screamed off-screen — with strong "why-am-I-here" vibes from the get go.

First, interviewer Ashley Graham began by asking Grant his favorite thing about the Oscars, and he spent a few seconds mulling over an answer before saying diplomatically: "Well, it's fascinating. The whole of humanity is here, it's vanity fair." Unfortunately, Grant was referencing the actual phrase vanity fair as coined in John Bunyan's "The Pilgrim's Progress" — as in, something ostentatious and inconsequential. Graham, though, (rather reasonably, I'd say) thought he was name-dropping the magazine whose name comes from the phrase, and in turn, the famous Vanity Fair Oscar party. "It's all about Vanity Fair, that's where we let loose and have a little bit of fun," she responded.