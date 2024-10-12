Ridley Scott Made A Bold Promise About Gladiator 2, But Can He Deliver?

Ridley Scott is inarguably one of our greatest living filmmakers. From sci-fi masterpieces such as "Blade Runner" to underrated recent dramas such as "All the Money in the World," the man hasn't lost a step despite being well into his 80s. But is it possible that Scott just made the greatest film of his illustrious career? That may well be the case, if Scott's assessment of his own work means anything, anyhow. Per the filmmaker, his upcoming sequel "Gladiator II" may well be the best thing he's ever done.

In a recent interview with Empire, the director discussed his forthcoming sequel to the 2000 historical epic "Gladiator," which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Unafraid to set expectations rather high, Scott made a pretty bold claim. "It's the best thing I've ever made," he boldly told the outlet. "One of the best things. I've made a few good 'uns," Scott added with a grin. "It's full-bore, brutal action," he also promised. Thus, the gauntlet has been thrown down.

In considering what Scott is saying, it's worth remembering what he's put out in the world. Let's not forget that his first feature film was "Alien," one of the most celebrated horror movies ever made, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. The first "Gladiator," many would argue, is amongst Scott's finest works that cleaned up at the Academy Awards. That's to say nothing of films like "Black Hawk Down," "Thelma & Louise," or "American Gangster." Even if this is the fifth-best movie he's ever made, we're talking about a damn good movie. If it truly is the best? We're in for an all-timer.