Ridley Scott Made A Bold Promise About Gladiator 2, But Can He Deliver?
Ridley Scott is inarguably one of our greatest living filmmakers. From sci-fi masterpieces such as "Blade Runner" to underrated recent dramas such as "All the Money in the World," the man hasn't lost a step despite being well into his 80s. But is it possible that Scott just made the greatest film of his illustrious career? That may well be the case, if Scott's assessment of his own work means anything, anyhow. Per the filmmaker, his upcoming sequel "Gladiator II" may well be the best thing he's ever done.
In a recent interview with Empire, the director discussed his forthcoming sequel to the 2000 historical epic "Gladiator," which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Unafraid to set expectations rather high, Scott made a pretty bold claim. "It's the best thing I've ever made," he boldly told the outlet. "One of the best things. I've made a few good 'uns," Scott added with a grin. "It's full-bore, brutal action," he also promised. Thus, the gauntlet has been thrown down.
In considering what Scott is saying, it's worth remembering what he's put out in the world. Let's not forget that his first feature film was "Alien," one of the most celebrated horror movies ever made, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. The first "Gladiator," many would argue, is amongst Scott's finest works that cleaned up at the Academy Awards. That's to say nothing of films like "Black Hawk Down," "Thelma & Louise," or "American Gangster." Even if this is the fifth-best movie he's ever made, we're talking about a damn good movie. If it truly is the best? We're in for an all-timer.
Ridley Scott can deliver the goods with Gladiator II
It should be noted that Scott's words should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the man is trying to promote "Gladiator II," which is an insanely expensive undertaking that needs to perform at the box office. Be that as it may, is it possible that Scott is telling the truth? Is it really possible that this is one of the best movies he's ever made? In short, yes. This is a man who still has greatness in him.
First and foremost, let's remember that different versions of "Gladiator II" were proposed over the years, including a supernatural take. Those didn't come to pass, with Scott waiting for the right story at the right time. He's also not just leaning on the past here. Russell Crowe isn't coming back just for the sake of it. Paul Mescal ("All of Us Strangers") is the new lead, with other newcomers joining the cast including Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian") and Denzel Washington ("The Equalizer"). It's not just an impressive ensemble, but one that proves this isn't just a nostalgia play.
Beyond that, we just have to look at the filmmaker's output in recent years. "The Martian" was one of the biggest hits of his career. "Napoleon" was one of the most ambitious movies of his career, regardless of what one thinks of the end result. Both "Alien: Covenant" and "Prometheus" have even found their audience and now have pretty rabid fanbases. Scott is still a powerhouse. So we'll have to see, but don't count him out. Here's the synopsis for the upcoming sequel:
Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.
"Gladiator II" hits theaters on November 22, 2024.