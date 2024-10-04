Joker 2 Soundtrack Guide: Every Song In Joaquin Phoenix's DC Movie Sequel
"Joker 2," or "Joker: Folie à Deux" as absolutely nobody calls it, is finally here! And the results ... are mixed (although you can read our pretty positive review right here). For the sequel to his billion dollar hit "Joker," director Todd Phillips has made a film that deliberately sets out to interrogate the audience of the first film. "Oh, you liked Arthur Fleck?" Phillips is asking here. "Why??" In theory, this is a fascinating idea. I'm all for sequels that try to deconstruct and re-contextualize what came before. On top of that, "Joker 2" is a musical! All of this sounds great on paper.
Unfortunately, the film is a bit of a slog. It's so joyless and dour that watching it begins to feel like a chore. On top of that, Phillips seems genuinely afraid of embracing the musical aspect of the movie — which makes you wonder why the hell he decided to include it at all. The musical numbers exist almost entirely within the warped mind of Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck aka Joker. This is a fine idea, although other movie musicals — most notably Lars von Trier's "Dancer in the Dark" and the film adaptation of "Chicago" — have done it before. But Phillips shoots the musical numbers with almost no life, no energy, no enthusiasm. It's a bummer.
In any case, "Joker 2" is loaded with songs, some of which are belted out by the supremely talented but sadly underused Lady Gaga, who plays a version of Harley Quinn who is more or less a manipulative Joker fangirl. Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur/Joker sings, too, but he mostly mumbles his way through songs as he retreats into his twisted inner fantasy life. Below, you can find every song that shows up in the film. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is now in theaters.
Every song in Joker 2
Here's every song that pops up in the film:
-
Merrily We Roll Along
Written by Eddie Cantor, Murray Mencher, and Charles Tobias
-
Slap That Bass
Written by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin
-
What The World Needs Now Is Love
Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David
Performed by Nick Cave
-
When The Saints Go Marching In
Traditional
Performed by Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, John Lacy
-
We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me)
Written by Nelson Cogane, Sammy Mysels and Richard Robertson
Performed by Brendan Gleeson
-
Will The Circle Be Unbroken?
Written by Ada R. Habershon and Charles H. Gabriel
Performed by Lady Gaga and Ensemble
-
Get Happy
Written by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga and Ensemble
-
For Once In My Life
Written by Ronald Miller (as Ronald N. Miller) and Orlando Murden
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix
-
If My Friends Could See Me Now
Written by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga
-
Folie à Deux
Written by Lady Gaga
Performed by Lady Gaga
-
Bewitched
Written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga
-
When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)
Written by Larry Shay, Mark Fisher and Joe Goodwin
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix
-
That's Entertainment
Written by Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz
Performed by Fred Astaire, Jack Buchanan, Nanette Fabray and Oscar Levant
Performed by Lady Gaga
-
To Love Somebody
Written by Barry Gibb and Robin Gibb
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga
-
"Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)
Written by Bart Howard
-
They Long To Be (Close To You)
Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David
Performed by Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix
-
The Joker
Written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix
-
Gonna Build A Mountain
Written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley
Performed by Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix
-
Dancing In The Moonlight
Written by Sherman Kelly
Performed by King Harvest
-
I've Got The World On A String
Written by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler
Performed by Brendan Gleeson
Performed by Lady Gaga
-
If You Go Away
Written by Jacques Brel and Rod McKuen
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix
-
My Life
Written by Billy Joel
Performed by Billy Joel
-
It's Magic
Written by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne
-
That's Life
Written by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon
Performed by Frank Sinatra
Performed by Lady Gaga
-
True Love Will Find You In The End
Written by Daniel Johnston
Performed by Joaquin Phoenix