Joker 2 Soundtrack Guide: Every Song In Joaquin Phoenix's DC Movie Sequel

"Joker 2," or "Joker: Folie à Deux" as absolutely nobody calls it, is finally here! And the results ... are mixed (although you can read our pretty positive review right here). For the sequel to his billion dollar hit "Joker," director Todd Phillips has made a film that deliberately sets out to interrogate the audience of the first film. "Oh, you liked Arthur Fleck?" Phillips is asking here. "Why??" In theory, this is a fascinating idea. I'm all for sequels that try to deconstruct and re-contextualize what came before. On top of that, "Joker 2" is a musical! All of this sounds great on paper.

Unfortunately, the film is a bit of a slog. It's so joyless and dour that watching it begins to feel like a chore. On top of that, Phillips seems genuinely afraid of embracing the musical aspect of the movie — which makes you wonder why the hell he decided to include it at all. The musical numbers exist almost entirely within the warped mind of Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck aka Joker. This is a fine idea, although other movie musicals — most notably Lars von Trier's "Dancer in the Dark" and the film adaptation of "Chicago" — have done it before. But Phillips shoots the musical numbers with almost no life, no energy, no enthusiasm. It's a bummer.

In any case, "Joker 2" is loaded with songs, some of which are belted out by the supremely talented but sadly underused Lady Gaga, who plays a version of Harley Quinn who is more or less a manipulative Joker fangirl. Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur/Joker sings, too, but he mostly mumbles his way through songs as he retreats into his twisted inner fantasy life. Below, you can find every song that shows up in the film. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is now in theaters.