Benicio Del Toro & Denzel Washington Almost Worked Together On This 2007 Thriller

The 2007 crime drama "American Gangster" began its life as a 2000 New York Times article called "The Return of Superfly," written by journalist Marc Jacobs. The article detailed the rise and fall of Frank Lucas, a Harlem drug kingpin who operated in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Lucas was apprehended and jailed in 1976 and sentenced to 70 years in prison, but was able to get his sentence shortened by becoming an FBI informant. He was a criminal who took a job with the cops — notably, Detective Richie Roberts — who collared him.

Star screenwriter Steve Zaillian wrote a massively long adaptation of Jacobs' article and showed it to director Ridley Scott as early as 2002. Scott declined to direct it, however, choosing to work on his ancient war epic "Kingdom of Heaven" instead. The screenplay, called "True Blu" at the time, also crossed the desk of Brian de Palma. De Palma would have made the film in 2004, but he also exited for unknown reasons, perhaps to begin production on his film adaptation of James Ellroy's "The Black Dahlia."

For a brief time thereafter, the screenplay drifted into the hands of Antoine Fuqua, known at the time for "The Replacement Killers," "Bait," "Training Day," and "Tears of the Sun." Fuqua dove into the material, casting his "Training Day" star, Denzel Washington, as Frank Lucas and Benicio del Toro as Richie Roberts. Pre-production continued apace, albeit in a way that made the film's studio backer, Universal, nervous. Fuqua was eventually fired from the project, but there was a tantalizing moment when Washington and del Toro were set to star opposite one another.

At the 2024 Comic-Con International panel "Directors on Directing" (handily transcribed by Collider), Fuqua talked a little about "American Gangster" falling out from under him.