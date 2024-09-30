Marvel's Kevin Feige Had Two Conditions To Greenlight X-Men '97

There was so much to love about the '90s "X-Men" animated series that creating a revival show in 2024 seemed like a risky maneuver. But Disney's legacy sequel series, "X-Men '97," debuted to great reviews, providing '90s kids everywhere with a straight shot of animated nostalgia. Of course, the 2024 version of the show was a lot cleaner than the OG series, which originally ran from 1992 to 1997 on Fox Kids. "X-Men" debuted during a time when hand-drawn animation done under a tight budget and often shipped overseas for coloring gave all our favorite cartoons a charmingly janky aesthetic. That same feel was missing from the revival show, but that was really the only thing that felt different.

To make sure this particular nostalgia-fest hit properly, Disney and Marvel ensured they did everything they could to make "X-Men '97" feel as close to the original series as possible. The show was presented as a direct continuation of the show, picking up after the final episode which aired on September 20, 1997. The costumes were all the same and "X-Men '97" brought back a ton of the original "X-Men" animated series voice actors, all of which made the new show feel very much like its predecessor, even while the animation was a lot sleeker.

It seems this was of major importance to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who has just hit the nostalgia jackpot once again with "Deadpool & Wolverine" — a film that made more than $1 billion at the box office by resurrecting Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and cramming its runtime with a bewildering array of cameo appearances. With "X-Men '97," however, cameos weren't quite as important as two major elements of the original series.