Saturday Night Live Season 50's Tom McCarthy Tribute, Explained

NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" returned over the weekend for its season 50 premiere, hosted by "Hacks" star Jean Smart. But as the show greeted a new season, it also said farewell with a memorial tribute to Tom McCarthy at the end of the episode.

The name and face might not be familiar to general audiences, but McCarthy was a familiar face at 30 Rockefeller Center, the home of "SNL" and its parent studio NBC. McCarthy, who died over the summer at the age of 62, was a former United States Secret Service agent who spent the last 11 years of his career working as NBCUniversal's Senior Vice President and Global Chief Security Officer.

It was the latter role that formed his most direct connection to "SNL." McCarthy acted as an intermediary when the Secret Service opened a file on comedian John Mulaney, a former writer for the show who has returned to 30 Rock on numerous occasions to host the show (and also, once, because he wanted a haircut). On one such occasion, Mulaney made the following joke in his opening monologue:

"Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar was he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death. That'd be an interesting thing if we brought that back now."

Mulaney added that he'd gotten the all clear from his lawyer — and his lawyer's lawyer — to make that joke on live TV. However, the Secret Service wasn't so amused.