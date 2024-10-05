Why Martin Lawrence & Tisha Campbell Had To Be Kept Separate During Martin

Despite the fact that the characters on sitcoms are usually close friends or even family, there are frequently feuds behind-the-scenes that can make filming pretty difficult. Sometimes things get bad enough that people get fired, like when Dan Harmon was kicked off of "Community" because of a spat with star Chevy Chase, but usually everyone can work things out at least somewhat professionally.

Unfortunately, the classic 1992 sitcom "Martin" suffered from some serious offscreen drama that ultimately contributed to the show ending with season 5. The series starred Martin Lawrence as DJ and talk show host Martin Payne and was a hit for Fox, which was positioning itself as a channel with edgier programming than audiences could find on the mainstream networks. "Martin" was a bit more family-friendly than other Fox shows, like sketch series "In Living Color" or even "Married... With Children," and a big part of the draw was the relationship between Martin and his girlfriend (and later wife) Gina (Tisha Campbell). Each week, the two were guaranteed to get into some kind of wild disagreement that led to all kinds of comedy, then they would usually make up before the credits rolled.

That tempestuous relationship was even more fraught offscreen, and it led to Campbell quitting the show, suing Lawrence, and only agreeing to come back to finish the final season if producers could guarantee she wouldn't ever be on set with Lawrence. Both Campbell and Lawrence have spoken about the incident since, though it doesn't clear up everything.