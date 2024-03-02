Why Fox Blocked An Innocent Married... With Children Episode From Being Aired

The late 1980s and early 1990s were a wild time for censorship in television, as parents' interest groups protested anything they deemed was immoral and might have a negative impact on young viewers. This was before the Parental Guidance system that we have on TV today, which was implemented as a part of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, and some folks were worried about the impact of certain kinds of television on impressionable viewers. One especially vocal critic was Terry Rakolta, a mom from Michigan, who led an anti-obscenity boycott campaign against the Fox family sitcom "Married... With Children." Rakolta was especially upset after seeing the season 3 episode "Her Cups Runneth Over," which featured shoe salesman Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) shopping at a lingerie store for his wife, Peg ("Futurama" star Katey Sagal). Outraged that the episode showed implied nudity and had a number of raunchy jokes, she wrote to Fox and started her boycott campaign, complaining to 42 of the show's advertisers.

Much like streaming services having a knee-jerk reaction in the wake of the George Floyd police protests and removing all episodes with blackface in shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Community," Fox reacted pretty strongly to Rakolta's campaign. They just went a little overboard, and a rather innocent episode got caught in the crossfire.