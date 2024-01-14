Futurama Animators Are Faced With The Same Challenge Every Couple Of Seasons

"Space Pilot 3000," the first episode of Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's sci-fi sitcom "Futurama," sees the bumbling, directionless Fry (Billy West) delivering a pizza to a cryogenics laboratory on New Year's Eve, 1999. While at the facility, Fry notices that his delivery is for someone named "I.C. Wiener," and he figures he has been pranked. As the world counts down to the year 2000 outside, Fry eats the pizza and cracks open a beer in solitude, toasting another lousy millennium. He then falls backward in a chair and tumbles into an open cryogenics pod. It slams shut and automatically activates. Fry remains frozen for 1,000 years.

Throughout "Futurama," the characters would periodically return to the cryogenics lab where Fry was frozen to find others from Fry's time being freshly resurrected (e.g. Pauly Shore). The cryogenic freeing was a handy way to get 20th-century characters into the year 3000 without having to worry about contrived time travel technologies. Introducing reusable time travel seemed too complicated for a lighthearted show like "Futurama," and actual time machines wouldn't be introduced until much later in the show.

The day Fry was frozen, however, was revisited frequently. In some stories, that fateful New Year's Eve was visited by time travelers. In others, some very long-lived characters happened to be lurking in the shadows, waiting to re-emerge a millennium later. Most often, the series would feature flashbacks to 1999 allowing audiences to see Fry's family and backstory.

For the animators, though, this means that the pilot episode of "Futurama" has to be re-created every few years. Talking to the AV Club in 2013, David X. Cohen acknowledged the challenges in re-animating an old episode, especially given that the show's style had continued to improve.