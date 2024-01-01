Futurama's Lauren Tom Had One Worry About Amy Going Into The Revival

There were plenty of obstacles to bringing "Futurama" back for season 11, as there always are when a show's been off the air for nearly a decade. First, there was the pay dispute between Hulu and John DiMaggio, and then there was the fact that all the voice actors have (of course) aged 10 years since their last appearance. Although no cast member on "Futurama" has struggled as much as some of the performers on modern "Simpsons," you can still hear the strain on Billy West's characters in particular. Fry's voice is slower and deeper than it used to be, as is Professor Farnsworth's. It's not that bad if you haven't watched any older episodes recently before starting the revival, but the difference is jarring when you finish a new episode and then return to a scene in the pilot.

Lauren Tom, who voices the loveable Martian physicist Amy, had the same basic issue as West. "I'm worried because my voice is so much higher than then than it is now," she recalled telling the showrunners in a July 2023 interview with Syfy. Like most people, Lauren Tom's voice has grown deeper as she's gotten older, which is a problem when the character she's playing is the same age she's always been. (Well, technically. The show's floating timeline makes everything a little strange.)

But for showrunner David X. Cohen, Lauren Tom's deeper voice wasn't a concern. "We don't worry about that because we feel like the characters settle into where they should be, eventually, and it ends up being usually a little bit closer to who you are," Lauren Tom recalls him saying. She then concluded, "So my natural tone right now is about where Amy is right now."