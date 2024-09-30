How To Watch Horror Remake Speak No Evil At Home
Those looking to enjoy the rare sight of an American horror remake that actually works for once (and marvel at James McAvoy's arms) in the comfort of their own home will soon be able to watch "Speak No Evil" on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.
When Blumhouse and Universal announced they were working on a U.S. version of what is arguably the most disturbing Danish film ever made, many of us had questions. "Speak No Evil" was not only a deeply upsetting horror movie, it was also a scathing indictment of Danish social norms that dictated a relentless positivity and politeness at all costs. How was the remake going to translate this central idea for the remake? Why, when "Speak No Evil" was already one of the most effective horror movies made in recent years, did we need a remake — especially when IFC Films and Shudder already released the film in the states?
Well, now that Blumhouse's McAvoy-led version has arrived, it seems the answer is, "So that more people can see it." Not only did the film overcome initial concerns, it also rescued Blumhouse from its rough year at the box office, so far making $57 million on its $15 million budget (all of which makes it a solid hit in horror terms). Now, the movie is set to arrive on digital and Blu-ray so we can all witness McAvoy being malevolent a little too well on our own time.
When Speak No Evil will be released on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray
Those who weren't able to catch writer/director James Watkins' horror remake during its theatrical run will soon be able to buy or rent "Speak No Evil" for home viewing. The movie will become available to own or rent on October 1, 2024, from the usual places. What's more, the digital release will come with bonus features that see the filmmakers and cast discussing the film's production, but only if you buy from specific retailers including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.
Universal has provided a breakdown of these bonus features, which include featurettes such as "Nuclear Families," in which the cast discuss their roles and the dynamics between the two families in the film, and "A Horrifying Crescendo," in which Watkins and the cast members discuss the film's "grounded horror elements" and the social customs that are at the heart of the film's harrowing story. Other features include "The Farmhouse of Horrors," which provides an insight into the production design of the farmhouse used in the movie, and a director's commentary from Watkins.
For those who'd rather own a physical copy of "Speak No Evil," the film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on November 19, 2024, and is available for pre-order right now. "Speak No Evil" is one of the best American horror remakes we've yet seen, so if you weren't able to watch it in theaters, it's well worth checking it out at home.