How To Watch Horror Remake Speak No Evil At Home

Those looking to enjoy the rare sight of an American horror remake that actually works for once (and marvel at James McAvoy's arms) in the comfort of their own home will soon be able to watch "Speak No Evil" on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

When Blumhouse and Universal announced they were working on a U.S. version of what is arguably the most disturbing Danish film ever made, many of us had questions. "Speak No Evil" was not only a deeply upsetting horror movie, it was also a scathing indictment of Danish social norms that dictated a relentless positivity and politeness at all costs. How was the remake going to translate this central idea for the remake? Why, when "Speak No Evil" was already one of the most effective horror movies made in recent years, did we need a remake — especially when IFC Films and Shudder already released the film in the states?

Well, now that Blumhouse's McAvoy-led version has arrived, it seems the answer is, "So that more people can see it." Not only did the film overcome initial concerns, it also rescued Blumhouse from its rough year at the box office, so far making $57 million on its $15 million budget (all of which makes it a solid hit in horror terms). Now, the movie is set to arrive on digital and Blu-ray so we can all witness McAvoy being malevolent a little too well on our own time.