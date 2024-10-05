Frank Sinatra Had One Condition To Appear In Magnum P.I.
In the "Magnum, P.I." episode "Laura" (February 25, 1987), a retired NYPD cop named Sergeant Michael Doheny (Frank Sinatra) travels to Hawai'i for reasons he doesn't initially make clear. He hires Magnum (Tom Selleck) to help him track down the killers of a missing young girl, trying to close an unsolved homicide that took place in the Bronx. Magnum soon learns that the victim was Doheny's granddaughter, Laura (Kristin Brick), who had been kidnapped from Doheny's recent retirement party before being assaulted and killed. Magnum assumes Doheny wants the killers apprehended and jailed, but Doheny intends to kill the culprits himself.
In "Laura," Sinatra, then 72, gets to be fully out of control, beating up people in bars and yelling lines like "You slimy bastard. You beat her face to a pulp. You broke her body down to nothin' and then you threw her in an alley to die! And I'm gonna do the same thing to you!" Reportedly, there was a scene wherein Doheny grabbed a random tough guy in a bar and poured a glass of water over his head while interrogating him. It seems that Sinatra improvised the whole scene and that the random tough guy was merely an extra. The showrunners kept the scene in the final cut of "Laura" merely because they liked it. This episode of "Magnum, P.I." was Sinatra's final acting gig.
On an episode of "CBS Sunday Morning," Selleck was invited to reminisce on his long acting career, and he paused to talk about working with Sinatra on "Laura." It seems that Sinatra was keep to appear on the series, but that he had one simple requirement: he needed to be allowed to beat people up.
Frank Sinatra just wanted to beat people up
Sinatra, it seems, was a huge fan of "Magnum, P.I." and was also friends with Larry Manetti, who played the local bar owner Orville Wright (Orville went by "Rick," though, as to not be confused with the famed aviator). It seems that Sinatra called Manetti, asking if he could be on the show. Manetti passed the information on to Selleck and the producers, and they were naturally eager to oblige. It seems, though, that Sinatra didn't want to wait, so the staff began hastily writing an episode for him specifically, and with one casual stipulation. Selleck recalled:
"Larry comes to me and says, 'Frank wants to do the show.' And he said, 'But he wants to be asked, so you have to call him.' And [Sinatra] wanted to do it right away. So I said [to Sinatra], 'Well, we're going to have to write it for you; what do you want to do?' He said, 'Oh, I don't care. Just make sure I get to beat somebody up.' That's Frank!"
Prior to "Magnum, P.I.," Sinatra was already winding down his professional acting career. His last non-cameo credit before beating up thugs in Hawai'i was the 1980 serial killer thriller "The First Deadly Sin." He also showed up briefly in "Cannonball Run" in 1984, so he wasn't very busy in front of the camera. After "Magnum, P.I.," Sinatra appeared in episodes of "Who's the Boss?" and "Daddy Dearest" in 1989 and 1993 respectively, but he merely played himself in both cases. He continued to sing on stage until 1997, however, and only stepped away after suffering a heart attack in addition to various health maladies. Sinatra passed away in 1998 at the age of 82.