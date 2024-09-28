Is A Golden Girls Reboot Happening? The Revival Rumors, Explained

"The Golden Girls" was still very popular when it came to an end in 1992, but Arthur felt that the show had started declining in quality. According to her son, Matthew Saks, Arthur believed that "the ideas had started to run out" and while she was "not unhappy," she was 70 years old and had other things she wanted to do with her time. It's understandable that Arthur would want to cut back on the amount of acting she did in her golden years and spend some time enjoying at least a partial retirement. Her only notable role post-"Golden Girls" was as Dewey's (Erik Per Sullivan) babysitter on one of the best episodes of the Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." Sadly, she died in 2009 at the age of 86.

Over the years, some people have guessed that she might have quit the show due to a feud with co-star Betty White, but that's likely not the case. While White has said that Arthur was not friendly to her — and Saks backed that up, saying that his mother "unknowingly carried the attitude that it was fun to have somebody to be mad at" — their "feud" has generally been thought to have been blown out of proportion. In her memoir, co-star Rue McClanahan said that while things got "pretty spicy" from time to time, what mattered was that "the chemistry worked." It sounds like Arthur was just a bit too much like her character, who frequently looked down her nose at Rose and her silly stories. Hey, at least Arthur got to have a truly magical friendship with actor Angela Lansbury, proving she wasn't impossible to get along with.