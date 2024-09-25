Nick Frost's Twisted New Horror Comedy Is A Bloody Delight – If You Can Avoid Spoilers

Nick Frost is a major part of "Shaun of the Dead" which is, without question, one of the greatest horror-comedy films in history. While we impatiently await Frost's reunion with director Edgar Wright and co-star Simon Pegg, it should delight viewers to know that he is back in the genre with "Get Away." It should also delight you, dear reader, to know that the movie is a great deal of fun — but it all relies on avoiding spoilers. You've been warned.

I recently had the good fortune of seeing the film at this year's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. While I can't rightfully say it was the best movie I saw at the Fest this year — that honor goes to "The Wild Robot" – it is the one that gave me the biggest "i didn't see that coming" moment, which left me grinning and chuckling in delight. It was a pleasant little surprise, with surprise being the key word here. I have to assume that IFC Films and Shudder are going to be coy in the marketing as they know what they made, but intrigued viewers beware.

"Get Away" centers on the Smith family, who are looking forward to spending a vacation on the small Swedish island of Svälta. However, the mainlanders warn them to avoid the island at all costs, especially during the Karantan festival — which is precisely when they're going. The family opts to take the ferry to the island anyway. Once there, the locals are actively hostile and rude, with their extreme behavior suggesting that something bad is about to happen.

The film was directed by Steffen Haars ("Krazy House"), with Frost penning the screenplay personally in addition to starring as the head of the Smith family. Before the screening, the actor/writer explained that the film was inspired by his experiences visiting a small island for holidays growing up. Despite going there for years, the locals never made them feel welcome. So, it's an example of life influencing art, only the film gets a lot more bloody than reality.