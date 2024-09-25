Nick Frost's Twisted New Horror Comedy Is A Bloody Delight – If You Can Avoid Spoilers
Nick Frost is a major part of "Shaun of the Dead" which is, without question, one of the greatest horror-comedy films in history. While we impatiently await Frost's reunion with director Edgar Wright and co-star Simon Pegg, it should delight viewers to know that he is back in the genre with "Get Away." It should also delight you, dear reader, to know that the movie is a great deal of fun — but it all relies on avoiding spoilers. You've been warned.
I recently had the good fortune of seeing the film at this year's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. While I can't rightfully say it was the best movie I saw at the Fest this year — that honor goes to "The Wild Robot" – it is the one that gave me the biggest "i didn't see that coming" moment, which left me grinning and chuckling in delight. It was a pleasant little surprise, with surprise being the key word here. I have to assume that IFC Films and Shudder are going to be coy in the marketing as they know what they made, but intrigued viewers beware.
"Get Away" centers on the Smith family, who are looking forward to spending a vacation on the small Swedish island of Svälta. However, the mainlanders warn them to avoid the island at all costs, especially during the Karantan festival — which is precisely when they're going. The family opts to take the ferry to the island anyway. Once there, the locals are actively hostile and rude, with their extreme behavior suggesting that something bad is about to happen.
The film was directed by Steffen Haars ("Krazy House"), with Frost penning the screenplay personally in addition to starring as the head of the Smith family. Before the screening, the actor/writer explained that the film was inspired by his experiences visiting a small island for holidays growing up. Despite going there for years, the locals never made them feel welcome. So, it's an example of life influencing art, only the film gets a lot more bloody than reality.
Get Away is Nick Frost going back to his Shaun of the Dead roots
I'm not going to say anything hyperbolic about the film. I'm not going to sit here and say it's a life-changing cinematic experience. I don't want to create false expectations. But not everything has to be on that level. What I am here to do is what I can to ensure this fun little gem doesn't slip through the cracks. I know there are those among you that love Frost's brand of humor as much as I do and who want more "Shaun of the Dead" vibes in their lives. I'm here to say this just might scratch that itch.
Frost has done his part to help blend horror and comedy over the years beyond "Shaun." He and Pegg teamed up for the supernatural Amazon Prime Video series "Truth Seekers," which sadly only lasted one season. They also united on screen for the little-seen "Slaughterhouse Rulez" in 2018. But this feels like the best entry in the subgenre in Frost's filmography since "Shaun." That's no small thing. Because of that, it's worth keeping the twisted surprises in store.
I am not generally as afraid of light spoilers as some of my other fellow lovers of cinema amongst you. That said, this is a situation where the less said, the better. At whatever point you've decided you're on board for this one, avoid anything else and just enjoy the ride when the time comes. The film will be released in theaters near the end of the year before making its way to Shudder sometime in early 2025. Plan accordingly, fellow lovers of horror-comedy.
"Get Away" hits theaters on December 6, 2024.