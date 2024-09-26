How Patrick Stewart Feels About Star Trek Recasting Jean-Luc Picard
In 2009, "Star Trek" did something it had never done before: it selected an actor other than William Shatner to play the role of James T. Kirk. Luckily, Trekkies didn't cry foul and seemed intrigued at the idea that the younger, hotter Chris Pine would be stepping in. J.J. Abrams' 2009 feature film, to remind readers, rebooted the franchise's timeline, taking place when Kirk and his compatriots were younger and more impulsive. Every part was recast and the actors selected were all exemplary choices. Abrams' film was also more violent and action-packed than "Star Trek" had been before, leading to debates among hardcore fans as to whether or not it represented "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's peaceful vision of the future. (It doesn't.)
What the 2009 "Star Trek" proved, though, was that fans and audiences alike are perfectly willing to accept a new actor in a classic role. Of all the complaints any purists may have had about the new "Star Trek," none of them were directed at Pine or the film's casting directors.
Since 2009, some classic "Star Trek" roles have been recast a second time for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." On that show, Paul Wesley plays a young Kirk, and he, too, is exemplary. Of course, if the current makers of "Star Trek" are willing to recast Kirk a second time, questions have begun to arise as to whom they might recast next. Characters like Uhura, Spock, Scotty, Captain Pike, Nurse Chapel, Number One, and Captain Garrett have all been recast. How much time must pass before someone thinks to recast Captain Jean-Luc Picard — previously played by Patrick Stewart — with a younger actor?
In a 2023 interview with Wired Magazine, Stewart talked about the possibility of Picard living on without his participation, and he seems to be at peace with the fact that it will happen eventually. He also feels, however, that he'd like to do a few more things with the character first.
Stewart is (almost) ready to leave Picard behind him
It should be noted that there have, technically, already been a few actors to play a younger Picard. In the episode "Tapestry" (February 15, 1993) audiences saw a brief flashback wherein a young Picard lost a bar brawl, and the character was played by Marcus Nash. Similarly, in the episode "Rascals" (October 30, 1992), a transporter accident turned Picard into the 12-year-old version of himself, who was played by David Tristan Birkin. Also, the 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis" involved Picard coming face-to-face with a younger clone of himself, played by Tom Hardy. So, there is a precedent.
Given that "Star Trek" has reached a point where it is producing shows all across its own timeline, however, it's only a matter of time before a series starring a young Picard is suggested. Who should that be? Stewart has at least one casting suggestion, but more than that, he still wants the gig for a few more years before he relinquishes it to a younger man. In his own words:
"It will happen, I'm sure. I mean, I already have a son. And who knows what's going to happen to him. He could become the next Jean-Luc, and he's a wonderful actor. But 'Star Trek: Picard,' especially season 3, left us in a very unresolved place. I had an idea about how to play the last scene that would have kind of resolved it, but it didn't work out."
"Picard" ended with Jean-Luc playing cards with his old Enterprise buddies, and it was a fine ending, but Stewart wanted one more coda. He felt that Picard should be seen back at home on his French vineyard, living with an off-screen wife; he liked the idea of Picard leaving the series with a fulfilling romance in his life. Once Stewart can wrap up that part of Picard's life, he would hand over the role to someone else.
Daniel Stewart may not play Jean-Luc, though
Meanwhile, Stewart's son, Daniel Stewart, has fostered a healthy acting career of his own. He and Patrick appeared together in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Inner Light," and Stewart has said he cherished the experience. Daniel Stewart, however, once said in an interview with Metro UK that he has no interest in being compared to his famous father. What's more, he may not be the least bit interested in playing Picard in any capacity. "I might have felt a need to emulate his success when I was younger," he explained, "but now I'm in my 40s. [...] I have my own family and have found my own niche." That was in 2012.
Also, Daniel is a full foot taller than Patrick, making his resemblance only familial. Because of a fluke of genetics, however, Daniel is already bald.
It's also worth noting that Patric Stewart was 47 when he began playing Captain Picard on "Next Generation," whereas Daniel Stewart is already about 56. If the goal was to cast a younger version of the character, too much time has already passed. Some Trekkies might want Hardy back as Picard, but he, too, is already 47.
There's also the unthinkable possibility of leaving well enough alone. Picard was in seven seasons of "Next Generation," appeared in four movies, and then was given three additional seasons with "Picard" in the '20s. It's possible that we have seen all we need to with Jean-Luc Picard, and that the character can be retired indefinitely.
Now, you'll have to excuse me. I believe Paramount is trying to bash my door down.