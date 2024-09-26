How Patrick Stewart Feels About Star Trek Recasting Jean-Luc Picard

In 2009, "Star Trek" did something it had never done before: it selected an actor other than William Shatner to play the role of James T. Kirk. Luckily, Trekkies didn't cry foul and seemed intrigued at the idea that the younger, hotter Chris Pine would be stepping in. J.J. Abrams' 2009 feature film, to remind readers, rebooted the franchise's timeline, taking place when Kirk and his compatriots were younger and more impulsive. Every part was recast and the actors selected were all exemplary choices. Abrams' film was also more violent and action-packed than "Star Trek" had been before, leading to debates among hardcore fans as to whether or not it represented "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's peaceful vision of the future. (It doesn't.)

What the 2009 "Star Trek" proved, though, was that fans and audiences alike are perfectly willing to accept a new actor in a classic role. Of all the complaints any purists may have had about the new "Star Trek," none of them were directed at Pine or the film's casting directors.

Since 2009, some classic "Star Trek" roles have been recast a second time for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." On that show, Paul Wesley plays a young Kirk, and he, too, is exemplary. Of course, if the current makers of "Star Trek" are willing to recast Kirk a second time, questions have begun to arise as to whom they might recast next. Characters like Uhura, Spock, Scotty, Captain Pike, Nurse Chapel, Number One, and Captain Garrett have all been recast. How much time must pass before someone thinks to recast Captain Jean-Luc Picard — previously played by Patrick Stewart — with a younger actor?

In a 2023 interview with Wired Magazine, Stewart talked about the possibility of Picard living on without his participation, and he seems to be at peace with the fact that it will happen eventually. He also feels, however, that he'd like to do a few more things with the character first.