12 Marvel Movie & TV Characters Who Were Supposed To Die

Longtime readers of superhero comics will be able to tell you that death is little more than an inconvenience. Famous characters are regularly killed, only to be resurrected several months later through whatever magical conceits the writers can invent. One might find that a superhero didn't actually die, but only fell into a Kryptonian coma. Or perhaps a compatriot of the deceased has access to black magic and can resurrect their dead friend with the help of a few handy spells. Time travel is also useful for retrieving a downed solider.

Now that the multiverse is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences everywhere are learning that there are no stakes whatsoever. If there are infinite parallel versions of every character, any one of them dying can be undone in a jiffy. One can merely hop over to a parallel universe, pick up a duplicate, and return without any consequences. This was done with flippant snickers in the recent hit "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Learning, then, that a Marvel character was to be killed off in one of the many MCU movies or TV shows doesn't have quite the shocking impact it might've had before. Regardless, the many writers working within the MCU have tried to shake things up from time to time by murdering a beloved character, perhaps in the hopes that they would stay dead and leave a lasting imprint on the MCU. Also, even if an audience knows that a character can be resurrected, it may still be shocking to witness, say, Wong (Benedict Wong) be killed off, because Wong is a great character. Indeed, it was recently revealed that Wong was supposed to die in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and that would have bummed people out.

Below is a list of other MCU characters that writers proposed should be led to the chopping block, only to be rescued at the last minute by additional life-giving brainstorming sessions.