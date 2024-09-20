The Real Reason Roseanne Had To Recast Becky Conner

Television series can be creative laboratories, especially early in their runs. The creators and their writing staff might find their initial concept morphing into a completely different type of show (e.g. "Cougar Town" went from being a Courtney Cox vehicle about older women chasing younger men to an ensemble sitcom about nerdball friends who drink a ton of wine), while some shows head down narrative alleys they ultimately pretend never existed (like the time Landry and Tyra killed a guy during the second season of "Friday Night Lights").

And then sometimes life just flat-out gets in the way. Sometimes an actor feels like they've become too big of a star and prematurely bolt the show (à la David Caruso and "NYPD Blue"), or they get fired over a contract dispute (which is how "Valerie" became "The Hogan Family").

This brings us to "Roseanne" and the case of the two Beckys. For five seasons, Lecy Goranson was terrific as the eldest daughter of Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne Connor (Roseanne Barr). Then she eloped with her boyfriend Mark (Glenn Healy), and appeared to be gone from the series for good. The show's producers, however, wanted to bring back Becky, so they did in the form of future "Scrubs" star Sarah Chalke.

You didn't have to be showbiz savvy at all to assume that there was some form of behind-the-scenes drama going on at "Roseanne." Why would an up-and-coming performer like Goranson just up and exit the second most popular show on television?