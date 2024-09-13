James McAvoy Got One Of His Best Roles When Joaquin Phoenix Dropped Out At The Last Moment

Imagine going about your work day and minding your own business when, suddenly, you're called up out of the blue for the toughest and most demanding task of your career to that point. That's essentially what James McAvoy chose to embrace when he was cast at the last possible second for "Split." The circumstances were obviously the furthest thing from ideal, where performers are given plenty of time to research and plan out every nuance of a given character, but the talented star made the best of it anyway. In a new interview on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, McAvoy opened up about the unique challenges — and even the unexpected advantages — involved in this particular job:

"I think [Joaquin Phoenix would] give a very different performance than the one I did, but I think he'd give an incredible performance. But, do you know what, sometimes coming in last minute is the best way [...] I think he ditched it two weeks before they started shooting, it was really last minute [...] But the script was well put-together, so a lot of it was actually pretty clear what I wanted to do straight away."

It's also worth noting that McAvoy jokingly pokes fun at Phoenix, claiming that it wasn't hard coming into this movie knowing that Shyamalan had someone very different in mind. "I'm confident enough to think that I'd do it better anyway," he says with a laugh before clarifying that, obviously, he thinks Phoenix is an "amazing actor" and it's all in good fun. Whatever the reasons for Phoenix's abrupt departure, it's safe to say that both stars benefited from this turn of events. McAvoy firmly reestablished himself as a performer not to be underestimated with "Split," while Phoenix went on to appear in the excellent "You Were Never Really Here."

"Speak No Evil" is currently playing in theaters, while you can next catch Phoenix in "Joker: Folie à Deux" this October.