The Boys' Black Noir Actor Almost Played Another Member Of The Seven
With most big TV shows, there's usually at least one ironic example of an actor who auditioned for a totally different role than what they got. Jeremy Strong initially tried out for the role of Roman Roy on "Succession," for instance, and Christina Hendricks from "Mad Men" originally auditioned for the role of Peggy, then Midge, before landing on Joan. A similar situation happened on "The Boys" for Black Noir's actor Nathan Mitchell. Before being cast as the mysterious, silent, always-masked Black Noir, he tried out for the Deep. As Mitchell explained to The Hollywood Reporter:
"I thought, 'It would really be cool if I got to do this show. But this probably isn't going to happen, whatever.' I sent [an audition tape] in and didn't hear anything back. Then I went on vacation with my family. Even though it was a great time, I couldn't shake the feeling that I hadn't accomplished my goals for the year. But instead of getting down on myself or trying to push that feeling aside, I accepted it and sat with it until I was ready to let it go. Then out of nowhere, the audition for Black Noir came in."
At first glance, the Black Noir role seems like a clear step down. Chace Crawford has been given a ton of juicy material to work with throughout the Deep's ongoing storylines, whereas Black Noir is denied any speaking lines for the entire first three seasons. Even in the character's big flashback scene where we see him outside of the mask, the show opted to get a different actor (Fritzy-Klevans Destine) to play young Noir.
At the time, the season 3 choice almost seemed like a dig against Mitchell, but in season 4 we got to see the reasoning behind it; as it turned out, the show was planning to kill the real Noir off and replace him with a new guy donning the suit. Who plays the new Noir? Nathan Mitchell again, except this time he gets to speak. The once-thankless role has expanded into something much bigger.
Black Noir and the Deep: spiritually connected?
It's interesting that Mitchell initially tried out for the Deep, because one of the big surprises of season 4 was the bromance between the Deep and new Black Noir. Whereas the old Noir was cold and silent, often giving off the impression that he knew far more than he let on, new Noir is a clumsy narcoleptic who doesn't know when to shut up. In other words, he's a perfect partner-in-crime for the Deep, another dope who's incapable of standing up to Homelander or sticking to any sort of coherent moral code.
By the end of season 4, Deep and Noir make for a reliably depraved comedic duo, with the Deep giving Noir terrible pep talks and Noir finding them far more useful than you'd think. As relatable as Noir might've seemed back in the premiere when he panicked about Homelander making them beat three guys to death with baseball bats, it's quickly become clear that he's about as dangerous and irredeemable as the Deep. Both characters have flirted around with doing the right thing every now and again, but unlike A-Train (Jesse Usher), neither have proven willing to do any of the work necessary to turn over a new leaf.
In other words, it's become increasingly clear why Mitchell originally wanted to play the Deep: he's very good at playing this sort of sleazy, clownish, comedic character. He may have been forced to stay quiet for three seasons, limited to just body language to make his character stick out, but now "The Boys" has finally given Mitchell his time to shine.
"The Boys" season 5 has yet to receive a premiere date.