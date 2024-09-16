The Boys' Black Noir Actor Almost Played Another Member Of The Seven

With most big TV shows, there's usually at least one ironic example of an actor who auditioned for a totally different role than what they got. Jeremy Strong initially tried out for the role of Roman Roy on "Succession," for instance, and Christina Hendricks from "Mad Men" originally auditioned for the role of Peggy, then Midge, before landing on Joan. A similar situation happened on "The Boys" for Black Noir's actor Nathan Mitchell. Before being cast as the mysterious, silent, always-masked Black Noir, he tried out for the Deep. As Mitchell explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

"I thought, 'It would really be cool if I got to do this show. But this probably isn't going to happen, whatever.' I sent [an audition tape] in and didn't hear anything back. Then I went on vacation with my family. Even though it was a great time, I couldn't shake the feeling that I hadn't accomplished my goals for the year. But instead of getting down on myself or trying to push that feeling aside, I accepted it and sat with it until I was ready to let it go. Then out of nowhere, the audition for Black Noir came in."

At first glance, the Black Noir role seems like a clear step down. Chace Crawford has been given a ton of juicy material to work with throughout the Deep's ongoing storylines, whereas Black Noir is denied any speaking lines for the entire first three seasons. Even in the character's big flashback scene where we see him outside of the mask, the show opted to get a different actor (Fritzy-Klevans Destine) to play young Noir.

At the time, the season 3 choice almost seemed like a dig against Mitchell, but in season 4 we got to see the reasoning behind it; as it turned out, the show was planning to kill the real Noir off and replace him with a new guy donning the suit. Who plays the new Noir? Nathan Mitchell again, except this time he gets to speak. The once-thankless role has expanded into something much bigger.