The Boys' Chace Crawford Was Afraid One Of The Deep's Best Scenes Would Get Cut

"The Boys" is a show that could have easily gone wrong many times, a disaster in the making that somehow became not only the best superhero show on TV (outside of "Legends of Tomorrow"), but one of the best TV shows in recent years.

This is in part due to the meticulous balance of tones in the story. The over-the-top gore, sex, and violence could easily risk veering into glorification, yet it is always in service of a biting satire. In this way, the show is a vast improvement over the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic, because "The Boys" TV show never forgets that the violence is not supposed to be cool — because all superheroes are bad. Add in timely social and political commentary and you get a rather special and unique superhero story.

And yet, it is still a deeply weird, absurd, and funny show that uses its over-the-top violence in smaller, comedic ways, too. Take the character of The Deep, who starts out committing heinous crimes while becoming the comic relief of the show. Every one of his interactions with marine life is hilarious, and also so cartoonishly violent that even actor Chace Crawford thought one of his best scenes in season 1 would get cut.

Speaking with Esquire, Crawford talked about the scene where Deep frees a dolphin from a SeaWorld-like theme park, before being forced to brake abruptly — which causes the dolphin to fly through the windshield and die under the wheels of a trailer. "Everyone was kind of like, 'I don't know if this is going to work,'" Crawford said. "I was afraid it was going to get cut. So I'm like, 'I'm just going to go for this thing.'"