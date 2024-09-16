Warner Bros. Wanted Tim Burton To Change Beetlejuice's Title To Something Completely Different

What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet, but a bad title can seriously damage a movie's prospects at the box office. Just look at "Edge of Tomorrow," a great Tom Cruise sci-fi action thriller whose generic moniker (itself a far cry from that of its source material, the far cooler-sounding Japanese light novel "All You Need Is Kill") no doubt hurt its commercial performance. In fact, Warner Bros. even went so far as to redub the 2014 film "Live Die Repeat" upon its home market release.

As it just so happens, the studio nearly shot itself in the foot when it came time to name "Beetlejuice" almost 30 years before that. The title of the Tim Burton-directed 1988 horror-comedy classic is a play on the name of Michael Keaton's antagonist, a pesky poltergeist who calls himself Betelgeuse after the supergiant star in the Orion constellation. Indeed, Keaton's mischievous ghoul makes such an impression that it's easy to forget just how little of the film he's actually in (a mere 17 out of 92 minutes). More than that, "Beetlejuice" is just one of those titles that instantly grabs your attention; it's indicative of the movie's personality, a strange brew of Goth mayhem and wholesomeness that would come to define Burton's career.

In the book "Burton on Burton" (edited by Mark Salisbury), Burton recalled butting heads with WB executives who wanted the film to be "more literal" during the scripting process. This is also what made the movie's success so satisfying for him; as the filmmaker put it, "[...] [T]he thing I was most gratified about was that audiences could go along with something that didn't follow what you're constantly getting hammered into your head by the studios, which is: it's got to be literal." Burton's battle with the studio didn't end there though; the title of "Beetlejuice" was also a major sticking point for the same reason.