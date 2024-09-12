Rings Of Power Season 2 Episode 5 Raises An Important Question About A Lord Of The Rings Location

We don't hear the name "Mordor" in the first season. Instead, after the eruption of Mount Doom, orcs celebrate by chanting "Udûn," the name of the valley that protects Sauron's fortress of Barad-dûr. The closest we get to actually hearing the name Mordor is when Waldreg hails Adar as Lord of the Southlands, which prompts Adar to claim that the Southlands no longer exist. But when he is about to name his new realm, an onscreen text tag turns "Southlands" to "Mordor."

Then there's Galadriel. Earlier in the same episode, as Galadriel guides Theo through the desolation that was the Southlands, she says that the orcs needed to destroy the lands in order to build their own home, "their Shadow Land." The word "Mordor" is literally Sindarin (Galadriel's native elvish tongue) for "Shadow Land," so it seems possible Galadriel herself coined the name. Mordor is what elves and humans call the dark lands Sauron occupies, it is not a name the orcs or Sauron came up with. (As for dwarves, they call it "Nargûn.")

The problem with this is that we do see Adar's forces (or at least Waldreg) use the name Mordor in the first episode of season 2 as he welcomes new prisoners. It seems strange that Adar, a guy so dedicated to the rights of his children that he refuses the elvish label orc and instead refers to himself as "uruk," would adopt an elvish name for his home.

Even stranger, Sauron also uses it when in disguise as Halbrand in the season 2 premiere, swearing his allegiance to "The Lord of Mordor." Why would Sauron, the man hellbent on conquering if not annihilating the elves, adopt an elvish name for his future home? How fast did the word spread that Galadriel called this place the Shadow Land? Apparently the biggest force on Middle-earth is the elves' PR company.