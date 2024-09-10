Every Horror Movie Easter Egg Hidden In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

This article contains massive spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Don't say it a third time!

If there ever was a filmmaker who wasn't afraid to let his freak flag fly, it's Tim Burton. Years before the likes of Clive Barker, Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright, and other horror geeks began making films, Burton was infusing all of his short films and subsequent feature films with homages to all manner of horror film ephemera. Even though Burton has expanded and experimented with his personal aesthetic over the course of his career, he's never lost his horror nerd credentials. His latest film, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is further proof of this, as it's saturated with all manner of esoteric elements, and not just ones involving horror films, either: Burton is also a big fan of alternative music and nostalgic kitsch.

Although "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" doesn't have to try too hard at being horror — the genre is baked right into the "ghosts and undead" premise — Burton seems to work overtime to give the film its horror cred, even more than the original 1988 "Beetlejuice." What follows is a list (and not necessarily a complete one, but one that aims to be!) of all the horror easter eggs in the film, some of which you may have caught, and some that you may want to dig a dank, dark hole further into.