How Tim Burton Chose That Song For Beetlejuice 2's Batty Climax

This article contains mild spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Ever since the first "Beetlejuice" escalated the obsession the ghostly Maitland couple had with Harry Belafonte to them trying to rid their home of the obnoxious Deetz family by making them do a possession lip sync dance number to "Banana Boat (Day-O)," it seemed like a given that a follow-up setpiece had to happen if "Beetlejuice" ever got a sequel. Of course, follow-ups to gags can be tricky, especially in comedy sequels. Some try to go bigger and wilder, such as the climactic news team battle in "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues." Others try and undercut or subvert the expectation, like when Phoebe Cates' Kate starts delivering a monologue about some trauma that happened to her on Lincoln's birthday and is cut off in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." Others still merely pick up where the bit left off in the first film, as with the "concealed nudity" sequences in the "Austin Powers" sequels.

For "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," director Tim Burton approached the dilemma in much the same way he approached the rest of the film, or for that matter, the way he's approached all his work: by simply doing what struck him as interesting and correct for the moment. Burton's films may be varied when it comes to their reception by audiences and fans, but he's always consistently followed his own muse, for better or worse, and his approach to sequels is no different. With that in mind, Burton has long expressed an affection for kitsch, especially when it comes to needle drops in his films. From the Belafonte in "Beetlejuice" to Tom Jones in "Edward Scissorhands" and "Mars Attacks" to scoring a fight scene in "Dark Shadows" to Barry White, Burton loves a good ironic music cue. As such, it's no surprise that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" follows up "Day-O" with a song that might rank as the most kitschy pop single ever released: "MacArthur Park."