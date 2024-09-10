The Real Reason You Won't See The Avengers Assemble On Disney+

At this stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you could argue that Disney+ either saved or almost killed the long-running saga. If it wasn't for "Loki," for instance, the MCU might well have floundered a lot earlier than it did, and "WandaVision" had even non-fans convinced for a second that Marvel's gargantuan franchise could actually yield writing that bordered on real profundity (until someone pointed out that "love persevering" line was basically just a quote from a "Doctor Who" novel). But also: "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Or worse, still: "Secret Invasion."

If we're being a tad less binary about this, I think it's fair to say that while Disney+ Marvel shows might not have almost killed the saga, in the aggregate they've been somewhat of a blemish on the MCU's legacy. It's not just that many of these series have failed to live up to the quality fans expected, but also that they diluted some of the prestige that came with Marvel's cinematic outings. Instead, they often added layers of frequently complex unnecessary lore that made general audiences balk at the idea of having to watch them in their entirety just to understand the next MCU movie.

In the wake of this detrimental Disney+ effect, we've seen Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige making a clear effort to right the ship, promising quality over quantity in the MCU's future. If the unmitigated box office success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" is anything to go by, it's a tactic that's working so far. I've long thought that Marvel should only make "Avengers"-level movies. These event films are just a ton of fun, and would be even more so if, in the interim, we didn't have to worry about what arcane pieces of information were being drip-fed throughout the 10 Disney+ shows nobody is watching. Which, you might think, is surely part of the reason why you'll never see the Avengers themselves appear in their own show on Disney's streaming service. But according to a Marvel producer, the real reason is a lot more pragmatic.