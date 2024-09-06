Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Biggest Twist Is The Film's Secret Weapon

The following story contains major spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the long-awaited sequel, is finally here, bringing back one of the most beloved despicable creeps that director Tim Burton has helped brought to life. The sequel is a fun time that feels like Burton getting his mojo back and returning to his gonzo, macabre, fun origins. It is not near as groundbreaking as the original, but there's comfort in how little some things change in the sequel. One of the best things about "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is how the titular character does not change one bit from how we knew him in the first film. Even Winona Ryder's Lydia is relatively the same as she was the '80s. Still, there are enough new gags and surprises to make this feel fresh and entertaining — and even a bit touching, with a poignant story of outcasts that cannot grow up having to confront their own mortality.

Then there's the best thing about the movie: A legitimately good and surprising twist that adds a different kind of evil to the story than the chaos of the bio-exorcist Betlegeuse. I'm talking, of course, about Astrid's new love interest, Jeremy (Arthur Conti), being a killer ghost. There are hints throughout the movie as to the identity of the handsome hunky boy next door that Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) falls for after a bike crash meet-cute, like how he repeatedly wears the same clothes.

But Jeremy is not just a ghost, he is also a psychopath who killed his own family in a brutal way before falling to his death from a treehouse while evading the cops. It's a great twist, and one that feels like coming straight out of the "Beetlejuice" cartoon, which offered short and sweet episodes where Lydia and Beetlejuice got into bizarre adventures with supernatural creatures.