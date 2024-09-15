Warner Bros. Gave Denis Villeneuve Two Conditions For Anya Taylor-Joy's Dune 2 Cameo

When it was first announced that Anya Taylor-Joy had a cameo in "Dune: Part Two," no further information was provided. Fans remained none the wiser about who the "Queen's Gambit" star was playing or how big her role would be. Then, the movie arrived and what this strange "Dune: Part Two" cameo actually meant remained somewhat of a mystery for those not following too closely or who hadn't read Frank Herbert's "Dune" novels.

During her uncredited cameo, which lasts less than a minute in a film that runs for a full 167 of them, Taylor-Joy is seen traversing the desert in one of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet)'s visions. She then turns towards camera as her voice is heard saying, "You are not prepared for what is to come. You'll now learn the truth about our family, and it will hurt you to the core. Paul, don't worry, I'm with you. I love you." The truth she alludes to, of course, is that Paul partly descends from his family's rivals at House Harkonnen — the very faction responsible for his father's death and against which Paul and his Fremen allies are warring.

Why and how does Taylor-Joy's mysterious desert-dweller know this? Because she is a grown version of Alia Atreides, Paul's sister, who throughout "Dune: Part Two" is gestating in Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson)'s womb. It's a slight but significant role in the "Dune" sequel that many fans of Taylor-Joy surely hoped would be bigger — even with the promise of more to come for her character. Alia is a main character in Herbert's books "Dune Messiah" (1969) and "Children of Dune" (1976), and we already know director Denis Villeneuve is working on a third "Dune" movie, suggesting we'll see much more of Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides in the next installment. That's a darn good thing, too, as Villeneuve had to jump through a couple hoops to get the actress involved in his blockbuster franchise in the first place.