James McAvoy Recalled Running Around Naked On The Dune Miniseries Set

Get ready for an onslaught of "Dune" material now that Hollywood has recognized there's quite an audience for author Frank Herbert's revered sci-fi saga. Not only do we have the upcoming MAX series "Dune: Prophecy," the trailer for which reveals several sacrifices will be made, but we'll also see the return of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides in a third movie from sci-fi maestro Denis Villeneuve.

After "Dune: Part Two" proved massively popular at a time when the box office wasn't exactly at its peak, you better believe Legendary Pictures decided to keep the spice flowing with a third "Dune" movie. The next installment in Villeneuve's epic saga looks likely to be an adaptation of the second novel in Herbert's original run, with Villeneuve previously revealing his eagerness to adapt "Dune Messiah." At this point, the man can basically do no wrong, having proven Herbert's supposedly "unfilmable" novels could indeed be made into compelling and popular movies. But if the French Canadian filmmaker does follow through on his promise to adapt "Messiah," he wouldn't be the first to do so.

Back in 2003, the Sci-Fi Channel, as it was then known, produced a three-episode TV series that took on the vertiginous task of melding Herbert's two novels, "Dune Messiah" (1969) and "Children of Dune" (1976) into one ambitious mini series. "Frank Herbert's Children of Dune" wasn't exactly the technical feat that Villeneuve's films represented, but it wasn't without its charms and leant into the political intrigue in a way that other adaptations didn't. Oh, and it also had quite a bit of naked James McAvoy.