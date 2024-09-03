Deadpool & Wolverine Removed One Detail From Matthew McConaughey's Cowboypool

Despite being packed full of cameos, "Deadpool & Wolverine" included some guest appearances that you might have missed. For instance, star Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, voiced Lady Deadpool, one of the many Deadpool variants who arrive towards the end of the movie and try to take out Wade Wilson and Logan (Hugh Jackman). But Lady Deadpool remains fully covered by her spandex suit and face mask throughout, making this one of the less overt guest spots in a movie that turned cameos themselves into an art form.

Similarly, Matthew McConaughey voices yet another Deadpool variant, Cowboypool, who also remains hidden behind a face mask throughout the scene in question. As it happens, this was simultaneously one of the more exciting and most anticlimactic cameos in the movie. Fans have been waiting for some time for McConaughey to make his Marvel debut, and a few lines in a "Deadpool" movie that may or may not have influenced the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe felt like somewhat of a letdown. Still, there's no denying it was a fun surprise to hear that unmistakable Texan accent emanate from behind Cowboypool's mask.

But just because Cowboypool, or "the Deadpool Kid" as he's known in the comics, only showed up briefly, that doesn't mean the crew didn't take their time getting every aspect of this variant right — including dropping one detail that would have significantly changed his overall look.