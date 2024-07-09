A Fistful Of Dollars Remake Is A Fool's Errand - But Not For The Reason You Think

Sergio Leone's "A Fistful of Dollars" is not the greatest Spaghetti Western ever made, but it is widely considered to be the first. As the film that made Clint Eastwood an global movie star, it is inarguably the most significant. Most importantly in today's movie marketplace, people who've never seen a Spaghetti Western likely know the title, which makes it a viable candidate for a remake.

And this is fitting because "A Fistful of Dollars" is itself a remake. In fact, it was such a brazenly beat-for-beat copy of Akira Kurosawa's 1961 samurai classic "Yojimbo" that U.S. distributors wouldn't release Leone's film until the filmmaker settled up with the Japanese master and his backers at Toho (Kurosawa wound up making more money off this deal than he did with "Yojimbo").

Of course, "Yojimbo" wasn't an original either. Kurosawa openly acknowledged that his film was inspired by Stuart Heisler's 1941 adaptation of Dashiell Hammett's crime novel "The Glass Key," though the narrative of a loner wandering into a small town and pitting two rival criminal outfits against each other was clearly drawn from Hammett's "Red Harvest."

All this is to say that "A Fistful of Dollars" was a remake of an adaptation — one that also spawned "Last Man Standing," a big-screen U.S. remake in 1996 starring Bruce Willis and directed by Walter Hill. Set in Prohibition-era Texas, that film felt more like "Red Harvest" than "Yojimbo," and, given its disappointing box office performance, cooled off the property (in its various iterations) until now.

As first reported by Deadline, the Euro Gang Entertainment team of Gianni Nunnari and Simon Horsman have announced their plan to remake "A Fistful of Dollars." In other words, they are remaking the Spaghetti Western rip-off of Kurosawa's Hammett adaptation. This may make sense brand-wise, but creatively it's a depressingly awful idea.