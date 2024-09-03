Scream's Drew Barrymore Returns To Horror For Smile 2 Trailer (In An Unexpected Way)

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. What, too clichéd? Of all the original horror movies to break big at the box office in recent years, "Smile" might be one of the most interesting cases. Fueled in part by a genuinely creative viral marketing campaign and the novelty factor of its killer premise (what if the most basic and positive of facial expressions was BAD???), the 2022 film went on to become the year's highest-grossing original horror movie. And since smiles tend to be contagious — well, that and the desire to make money — it was only a matter of time before Paramount gave the green light for a sequel. Earlier this year, the "Smile 2" trailer gave us our first look at the upcoming movie and set the stage for another grisly affair. With September now upon us (and, with it, the unofficial start of spooky season), the marketing is ramping up ahead of the movie's October release.

Call it the M. Night Shyamalan effect! After "Trap" revolved around a serial killer at a pop star's concert, "Smile 2" stars Naomi Scott as "global pop sensation" Skye Riley who, wouldn't you know it, gets caught up in that insidious curse when she becomes a firsthand witness of a horrific death by suicide ... accompanied by one of those eerily smiling faces, of course. Written and directed by returning filmmaker Parker Finn, the sequel will be making its way into theaters amidst this year's spooky season festivities (which, depending on who you ask, may already be underway). Check out the film's new trailer by clicking the video above!