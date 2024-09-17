Marc Maron Helped The Simpsons Poke Fun At Dune With A Krusty-Focused Episode

"The Simpsons" has had hundreds of celebrity guest stars over the decades, and comedian/podcaster Marc Maron joined their ranks in season 30. "The Clown Stays in the Picture" is a Krusty the Clown-centric episode that uses "WTF With Marc Maron" as its framing device. Krusty's telling Maron the story of a troubled movie production from his younger days, although it's clear from the start that all the trouble was coming from Krusty himself.

The episode admittedly feels like an extended commercial for Maron's podcast, although it's not necessarily a bad commercial. It's fun to watch the (mostly normal) Maron attempt to get a decent interview out of the rude, washed-up Krusty. It also feels fitting that Lisa would be the one excitedly listening to the interview on the bus ride to school, and that Bart would steal one of her earbuds and gross her out by getting his earwax all over it.

"I think that Krusty, in comparison to the other 900 or so guests I've interviewed, was a little more challenging," Maron joked in a behind-the-scenes interview. And sure enough, Krusty throughout the episode is rude, combative, and suspiciously unwilling to talk about an "unexploding milkshake" scandal with his Krusty Burger restaurant chain. Maron had his work cut out for him here, trying to get a coherent interview out of this guy.

Talking more about his experience voice acting for the show, Maron explained: