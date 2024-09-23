Deadpool Writers Used A Smart Trick To Cut The First Movie's Budget

I'm not the biggest fan of the "Deadpool" movies. They're less the advertised superhero parodies and more straight-up action-comedy superhero films, fourth-wall-breaking or not. (Granted, the same could be said of "Deadpool" comics.) They have their moments where they don't just play the genre beats, though, and the climax of the first "Deadpool" movie has two such moments.

One is when Wade (Ryan Reynolds) executes his nemesis Ajax (Ed Skrein), disregarding Colossus' (Stefan Kapičić) speech about the rare moments one gets to be a hero. Before that is a classic explosive fight of good vs. evil, complete with a damsel in distress (Wade's gal Vanessa, as played by Morena Baccarin) hanging in the balance. The fight isn't as explosive as it could've been though, since Deadpool forgets his duffle bag full of guns in the taxi that he, Colossus, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) took to the showdown.

As the trio make their slow-motion, "Wild Bunch" style march to battle scored to DMX's "X Gon' Give It To Ya," Negasonic interrupts and asks Deadpool where his guns are. Deadpool calling the departing taxi driver Dopinder (Karan Soni) to turn around just makes him crash. Stuck on voicemail, Deadpool decides they have to do without the guns.

Deadpool bringing a bag full of guns and losing it reinforces how he's not a typical superhero; he's cheerfully bloodthirsty and a f**k-up. The way Deadpool's eyes go wide when he realizes Negasonic Teenage Warhead is right, the cartoony "whoosh" sound effect as he turns his head around in panic, the image of him in full costume pacing around with his phone — it's all a well made comedy beat.

This wasn't just "Deadpool" putting comedy before action, though. The movie literally didn't have the money for all those guns.