Deadpool's Tongue In Cheek Opening Credits Were Originally Just Placeholders

Opening credits usually show the names of the actors, the director, the producers, etc. However, at the time the "Deadpool" credits were being done, no one but Reynolds had been cast, according to Balson. They were beginning pre-vis for the film, and the opening credits were going to lead directly into the car chase scene, so they ended up being worked on before the rest of the casting was finished. Balson explained:

"It needed to finish exactly in this freeze-frame moment and look good. We looked at different ways to put the guys, and were just going, 'Okay, that's a really cool thing to have.' At the time, since we didn't know who was going to be in the movie, I was like, 'Okay, what do we have? So we have the Hot Chick, the bad guy, the CGI character,' and just put all those names in there."

That's all great for stand-in names, but the credits ended up being laid aside for a bit before they had to finalize the whole thing. Balson said the reaction from Reynolds, Miller, and everyone else was that they liked it the way it was. "They said, 'You know what? I think we're gonna go with what you had before, the one with the Hot Chick and stuff — it's funny!'"