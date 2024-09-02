Actors Who Almost Played NBC's Hannibal Before Mads Mikkelsen

Fuller told Collider that he had to go back and forth with the network quite a bit even after he had absolutely decided on Mikkelsen in his heart. In addition to Cusack, they also tossed around the idea of casting Hugh Grant, a British actor best known for his work in romances and romantic comedies. He has since started doing more character acting, but it's even harder to imagine Grant as Hannibal than Cusack. Sure, he looks amazing in paisley and plaid, but he just doesn't have the same otherworldly eccentricity that Mikkelsen brings to the character. (We'll get to see if he can be truly terrifying in the upcoming "Heretic" from A24, in which the generally goofy Brit looks surprisingly scary.)

For several months after they had cast Dancy, Fuller described a "carousel" that involved the network making offers to Grant or Cusack and coming up empty-handed — all while Fuller asked them to cast Mads. Eventually, one person at NBC listened and caved:

"Finally I just said, 'Mads is the guy, that's the guy I see in the role and I have to write it and I have to champion it and I have to understand it,' and Jennifer Salke at NBC, bless her heart, was like, 'Okay, that's your guy. I believe you and trust you and I'm excited about your vision for the shower.'"

Thank goodness Salke finally saw the vision. However, there was one other casting contender that might have been kind of interesting: David Tennant.