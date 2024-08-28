Fantastic Four Set Photo Reveals The Thing & It Doesn't Get More Comic-Accurate Than This

Are our eyes deceiving us, or are fans of the Fantastic Four finally about to have their patience rewarded? For as much as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought some of the absolute nerdiest and most heightened concepts to life in live-action, comic book readers of certain other Marvel properties have had to make like that Squidward meme and watch helplessly through a window while others have enjoyed seeing their childhood dreams come true. For every Captain America or Doctor Strange stan that has seen their favorite C-list (or even D-list) superheroes turn into household names over the last 15 years, others haven't quite been so fortunate. That appears set to change in a big way, as Kevin Feige's highly-anticipated take on the First Family is already showing why it's at the top of everyone's wish list.

Yes, nostalgia remains at an all-time high for director Tim Story's "Fantastic Four" movies from the early aughts — to the extent that "Deadpool & Wolverine" even got into the action with Chris Evans' cameo as Johnny Storm – but it's not exactly controversial to point out that the previous movies never made much of an effort to stay faithful to the source material. (Do we really need to rehash that Galactus cloud or, even worse, whatever the heck 2015's "Fant4stic" reboot was trying to be?)

But perhaps those dark days are well and truly behind us. New set photos from Marvel's currently-filming "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" have just hit the internet and, if those are anything to go by, we can at least feel confident that Ben Grimm/The Thing has never looked so good. Now, we can't in good conscience reproduce those grainy images here without getting into trouble, but trust us when we say that they're all over social media at this point and are certainly worth taking a quick gander. Why? Well, let's just say Jack Kirby himself would be immensely pleased (doubly so with this photo leak happening on his birthday).