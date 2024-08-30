The Overlooked Matthew Goode & Teresa Palmer Fantasy Series Getting A Second Life On Netflix

"A Discovery of Witches" hit Netflix on August 19 as part of the AMC Series Collection, which also included "Preacher" seasons one to four, season one of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," and a host of other AMC shows. As it stands, "A Discovery of Witches" is proving to be one of the more popular from this group. At the time of writing, the show sits at number six in the US most-watched TV charts and, according to streaming data aggregator FlixPatrol, has been in that spot since August 24. Prior to that, the series climbed to number four and five on August 21 and 22 respectively, before dipping to number seven on August 23 and rallying to take the sixth spot the following day, where it has since remained.

But "A Discovery of Witches" is facing some friendly fire on its ascent up the Netflix charts. "Dark Winds," another AMC series is currently in the number three spot on the US most-watched TV charts. What's more, "A Discovery of Witches" faces competition in the form of yet another AMC series, "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," which is at number seven at the time of writing. But none of these series seem to possess the magical powers needed to dethrone the chilling docuseries that's been dominating Netflix's most-watched charts for more than a week: "American Murder: Laci Peterson."

It will be interesting to see which of these AMC shows rises to the top when Netflix's latest real-life tale of murder relinquishes its hold. For now, the full-on fantasy battle for streaming supremacy rages.