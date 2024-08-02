A Mexican Comedy Thriller Shoots Straight To The Top Of Netflix's Worldwide Charts

Netflix isn't just reheated Michael Fassbender thriller flops, y'know. Sometimes it's also terrible, nightmarish dating shows. I kid ... sort of. The platform that currently dominates the streaming sphere seemingly got the memo about churning out "content" to combat audience churn early, and has been serving up a bewildering array of media on a regular basis for some time, often looking to international sources for some of its most popular offerings.

For example, Italian thriller "Vanished into the Night" recently proved popular on Netflix, while British superhero series "Supacell" similarly made its mark on the streamer's top charts. These are just two recent examples, but Netflix has, to its credit, been introducing audiences to an impressive amount of international media for some time. 2023 saw Mexican drama series "Thursday's Widows" climb the most-watched charts and now the country has once again contributed to Netflix's mission to entertain us all to death with comedy thriller "Non Negotiable."

This satirical take on a hostage thriller sees Mauricio Ochmann play hostage negotiator Alan Bender, who alongside his official duties is also teetering on the edge of a divorce. After the president of Mexico (Enoc Leaño) is abducted, Bender is forced to put all his focus on rescuing the country's leader — only for his wife, Victoria (Tato Alexander), to also become a hostage. Directed by Juan Taratuto, "Non Negotiable" and its unlikely mix of comedy and action is proving quite popular on Netflix, and not just in Mexico.