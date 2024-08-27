How To Watch Borderlands, The Biggest Bomb Of The Year, At Home

As of this writing, Eli Roth's new action-comedy "Borderlands," based on the popular video game series, has grossed just over $24 million at the box office. This is an abysmal number, given that the film cost an estimated $120 million to make. It's a little too early to call it one of the biggest box office bombs of all time, but it's certainly one of the biggest bombs of the year. Given that it was based on a beloved video game property, the failure of "Borderlands" was particularly visible to a mass audience, playing into a long held prejudice against game adaptations. There are only scant great films to have been based on video games, and "Borderlands" certainly isn't one of them.

"Borderlands" received terrible notices, boasting a mere 10% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 151 reviews. /Film's own Bill Bria praised the film's candy-colored visuals, and enjoyed watching cast members Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis play badass sci-fi warriors, but pointed out that "Borderlands" has no personality and that its humor is lackluster. Carlos Aguilar, writing for the Los Angeles Times, called it "An insipid mishmash of trite genre tropes," and Brian Tallerico, writing for RogerEbert.com, gave it one star, writing that the film was an "ugly, boring, truly inept piece of filmmaking, a movie that was mostly shot years ago and should have been shelved even longer. Like, maybe forever."

"Borderlands" opened on August 9, 2024. Perhaps to cover the fact that the film opened and closed so quickly, one will be able to rent or purchase "Borderlands" on August 30. That's only three weeks from its theatrical debut to its home video release. The windows between theaters and streaming has been shrinking for years, but this reeks of a rush job.