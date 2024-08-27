Keanu Reeves Almost Joined The Star Wars Universe With This Acolyte Role
This post contains spoilers for "The Acolyte."
Another day, another "Star Wars" project gets canned. "The Acolyte," at the very least, got to make it to the screen for a whole season before getting canceled. The show explores a compelling and thrilling mystery that delivers some of the best action "Star Wars" has seen in a decade, all while introducing (or re-introducing) some fascinating additions to the lore.
In the aftermath of the show's cancelation, fans have been mourning what could have been, particularly when it comes to the mysteries and plot threads that "The Acolyte" will never get to resolve (from the big cameos in the finale to the true identity of Manny Jacinto's Stranger). We're also finding out more about what could have been if things had gone a bit differently, including actors who nearly joined the cast. According to the Hollywood blog TheInSneider, none other than Keanu Reeves was originally been in talks to play the role of Master Sol — a character ultimately portrayed by "Hunt" and "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae in the one and only season of "The Acolyte." Reeves reportedly couldn't take the role due to scheduling conflicts with Lionsgate's "Ballerina," the upcoming "John Wick" spinoff starring Ana de Armas (in which Reeves' John Wick plays a supporting role). What's more, TheInSneider claims that Lucasfilm "remains high" on Keanu Reeves, and the actor's interest in joining the franchise "has been noted internally."
Get Keanu into a galaxy far, far away
Now, as great as it would've been to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have a "Matrix" reunion in a galaxy far, far away on "The Acolyte," Lee Jung-jae did a stunning job as Master Sol. The character was one of the best parts of the show, and Lee brought a melancholy to the role — a deep sorrow and vulnerability that hid the badassery of his Jedi Master. One suspects Reeves might've brought a very different quality to the role, especially in his post-"John Wick" era.
That being said, the thought of Reeves eventually joining "Star Wars" is very enticing, and it's easy to see why Reeves might have been inclined to appear in "The Acolyte." For one, the role would've been limited, given Master Sol gets killed in the finale by his own apprentice. Then there's the wuxia-inspired action that is reminiscent of "The Matrix" and brings something new to the franchise, along with a different type of story than we've seen from "Star Wars" in the past. That's not to mentoin the fact that the show was created by Leslye Headland, the co-creator of "Russian Doll" and one of the most exciting voices in film and TV right now.
Hopefully, "Star Wars" won't waste the chance to have Keanu Reeves be a part of it. He could be a thrilling addition to the property, bringing not just his action skills, but also his comedic chops and dramatic talents. He could even be a part of another High Republic story, assuming we get another live-action project set in that era after "The Acolyte." (It would be a real shame if we didn't.)
"The Acolyte" is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+.