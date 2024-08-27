Keanu Reeves Almost Joined The Star Wars Universe With This Acolyte Role

Now, as great as it would've been to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have a "Matrix" reunion in a galaxy far, far away on "The Acolyte," Lee Jung-jae did a stunning job as Master Sol. The character was one of the best parts of the show, and Lee brought a melancholy to the role — a deep sorrow and vulnerability that hid the badassery of his Jedi Master. One suspects Reeves might've brought a very different quality to the role, especially in his post-"John Wick" era.

That being said, the thought of Reeves eventually joining "Star Wars" is very enticing, and it's easy to see why Reeves might have been inclined to appear in "The Acolyte." For one, the role would've been limited, given Master Sol gets killed in the finale by his own apprentice. Then there's the wuxia-inspired action that is reminiscent of "The Matrix" and brings something new to the franchise, along with a different type of story than we've seen from "Star Wars" in the past. That's not to mentoin the fact that the show was created by Leslye Headland, the co-creator of "Russian Doll" and one of the most exciting voices in film and TV right now.

Hopefully, "Star Wars" won't waste the chance to have Keanu Reeves be a part of it. He could be a thrilling addition to the property, bringing not just his action skills, but also his comedic chops and dramatic talents. He could even be a part of another High Republic story, assuming we get another live-action project set in that era after "The Acolyte." (It would be a real shame if we didn't.)

"The Acolyte" is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+.