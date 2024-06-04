Carrie-Anne Moss' Star Wars: The Acolyte Character Has Another Matrix Connection

The "Star Wars" and "The Matrix" franchises share an interesting history. In 1999, there was only one movie that truly mattered for geeks, and that was George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." Everything else was an appetizer for the long-awaited return of the series that captured the imagination of a generation.

"The Matrix," which opened two months before the first "Star Wars" film in 16 years, wound up outshining "The Phantom Menace," and, though it did not outgross Lucas' film, it generated more buzz and speculation about how the Wachowskis would explore this expansive universe in future installments.

Though Keanu Reeves' Neo was the savior protagonist, the character that first grabbed our attention was Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity. She's the star of the film's dynamic opening scene, in which she defies gravity and runs up walls while taking out a quartet of cops with astonishing ease. Welcome to "The Matrix," and your new favorite sci-fi badass.

Trinity's wire-fu powers called to mind the great wuxia of Hong Kong cinema (which would break through to American audiences a year later in Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"). But they were also reminiscent of the Jedi powers seen in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. "The Matrix" might've stolen Lucas' thunder in 1999, but the film clearly owed a debt to his galaxy far, far away.

So it feels like a kind of homecoming for Moss to bring her wire-work expertise to Leslye Headland's new "Star Wars" series, "The Acolyte."