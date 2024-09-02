Why James Cameron Will Likely Never Return To The Alien Franchise

Cameron is 70 years old and he told the Guardian that he's become more aware that he has to "prioritize" what he focuses on. ("We all face finite time to get things done in this life.") He previously had to choose between directing "Avatar" and "Alita: Battle Angel," two projects he'd spent years developing while filmmaking technology caught up to his standards.

Compare Cameron's comments to how Martin Scorsese, aged 81, has been openly wistful about no longer having the time to tell all the stories that he wants to. Scorsese isn't slowing down though, and neither is Cameron; "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is scheduled for a 2025 release. Still, that lack of time is why Cameron isn't actively looking to go back to "Alien":

"It's kind of trampled ground at this point. I wouldn't rule anything out but I've got 23 other projects in the queue before that hypothetical one so I'm going to guess, with me turning 70, that ain't gonna happen. You've got to pick your battles at some point. You know what I mean?"

Cameron did say that "Romulus" director Fede Álvarez asked him for some tips, but he clearly feels no ownership over the film.

Now, the elephant in the room is "Avatar." Cameron wants to make at least two more sequels after "Fire and Ash" and based on the "Avatar" series' box office track record, he'll get the chance. With how involved making those movies is, "Alien" probably can't fit into his schedule (who knows how long the travel time between Pandora and LV-426 is.) Plus, "Aliens" itself is a complete story; watch either the theatrical or director's cut and you'll never feel Cameron didn't make the movie he wanted to. It's also worth remembering that "Avatar" goes back to "Aliens" — both films star (and viciously lampoon) space marines, i.e. the very innovation Cameron made for "Aliens." Cameron dislikes the military as an institution, but he loves how f***ing cool military technology is.

I totally understand that Cameron prefers to make his own personal projects rather than doing a "one for them" under the doubtlessly stricter guidelines that he would face making a franchise movie for Disney.

"Alien: Romulus" is currently playing in theaters.