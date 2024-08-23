Jennifer Garner's Elektra Suit In Deadpool & Wolverine Has A Secret Nod To Daredevil

In the Instagram post, Baccallado explained that he wanted to do a version of Elektra that would "incorporate design elements and aesthetics that match better the MCU style as we know it now." Furthermore, he noted, "Costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo wanted her to be powerful and sexy but without showing bare skin, so we kept away from exposing any mid drift and other feminine cliches from heroines from the past."

While the final version we see on-screen ended up losing the sleeves, presumably to let Garner move around much easier, especially while wielding her dual sai, everything else looks very close to what ended up in "Deadpool & Wolverine." As for that nod to "Daredevil," Baccallado added, "Her belt was a node to Daredevil."

No, the belt itself isn't the one that Daredevil wore; that was made of red leather, like the rest of his suit. However, it's that strap design where one side has two straps wrapped around the waist that comes from Daredevil's costume design. I supposed it could be argued that the belt actually belonged to Daredevil, since the character likely would have also had a different suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this one does doesn't have a holster for Daredevil's combat batons. (Combatons?)

At one point, Daredevil was intended to make an appearance in the finale of "Deadpool & Wolverine," at least according to concept art that featured him and Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider among the other Marvel superheroes, when they were supposed to fight the Deadpool Corps. along with Wade and Logan. That didn't end up happening, though, and that's probably for the best. But it also means Daredevil didn't get a proper farewell, just like Ben Affleck's Batman. How do you like them apples?

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is currently playing in theaters.