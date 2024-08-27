David Corenswet's Best Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Ahead Of His Superman Debut

Just a year ago, David Corenswet likely wasn't a name you'd heard. Now that the actor has been cast as Clark Kent in director James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" movie, however, you've probably been hearing his name quite a bit. Following an inauspicious end to the DC Extended Universe and an equally inauspicious end to Henry Cavill's run as the Man of Steel, Gunn announced that the newly-launched DC Studios' first film would be his "Superman" movie, led by none other than Corenswet.

This will no doubt prove to be Corenswet's breakthrough role. Prior to his casting in the inaugural DC Studios outing, the Juilliard alum had played a significant roles in several high-profile films and TV shows, from the projectionist in Ti West's A24 horror "Pearl" to aspiring actor Jack Castello in Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood" on Netflix. He even showed up in David Simon's criminally under-seen HBO series "We Own This City," in which he played narcotics investigator David McDougall. But none of these roles propelled Corenswet into mainstream superstardom in the way Gunn's "Superman" will.

Earlier this year, we got our first official look at Corenswet in the Superman suit with the release of an image that also features what is surely one of the biggest stars in all of Hollywood history: a giant sky laser. But before Corenswet becomes a household name, why not take a look back at his career thus far and remind ourselves of the path he took to get here. Luckily, Rotten Tomatoes provides rankings of actor's work, which also gives us an excuse to talk about Corenswet's highest-rated film.