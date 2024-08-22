Disney Pushed Back On One Alien: Romulus Character, But It's Not Who You Think

This post contains spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

Director Fede Alvarez has successfully revived the "Alien" franchise with his new film "Alien: Romulus." Marketed largely as a back-to-basics, scary space adventure with lots of practical Xenomorphs, Disney was able to get moviegoers to buy into what Alvarez was selling. It was in some ways a bait and switch, as the third act of the film takes a very big swing, bringing to life a horrific human/Xenomorph/Engineer hybrid known as "The Offspring," played by Tom Woodruff Jr. Disney, being a historically family-friendly company that isn't used to such R-rated shenanigans, somewhat understandably pushed back against this.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alvarez went into spoiler territory with the outlet, breaking down "Romulus" and even revealing plans for a potential sequel (albeit one that would possibly be years away from actually happening). The director, whose previous credits include films like "Don't Breathe" and the famously extreme "Evil Dead" remake, also revealed that Disney thought The Offspring might be a bit much. But Alvarez convinced them that it wasn't:

"They did [push back] at the beginning [with regard to The Offspring], but not because they didn't like it. They just thought, 'Is it too much? Do we really have to go there?' And I was like, 'Yeah, now that you said that we shouldn't, I know that I will.' So that's exactly what we did here. If you're given an Alien movie by a corporation that is owned by Disney and they immediately say, 'Yeah, let's make it,' then you are failing somehow. So we really pushed it to the limit, and I'm glad we did."

While The Offspring may be a bit divisive, it's the inclusion of a CGI android named Rook, meant to look like the late Ian Holm's Ash from "Alien," that has generated the most controversy. Disney didn't seem to have any issues with that choice; the studio was more concerned about a gross, horrifying hybrid creature.