Alien: Romulus Is A Stealth Remake Of Another Fede Álvarez Movie

Priority One: Avoid spoilers. All other considerations secondary. Be warned, this article discusses major plot details from "Alien: Romulus."

For those who haven't been paying close attention, it might've been easy to miss how the first "Alien" movie in over seven years ended up in the hands of Fede Álvarez. Genre junkies have been well aware that he made quite the entrance in 2013 with his "Evil Dead" remake. Only a few years later, he teamed up once again with lead actor Jane Levy for the original horror movie "Don't Breathe," which spooked and grossed out moviegoers in equal measure on its way to becoming a critical and box-office hit. With both success stories under his belt (not to mention the trust of producer Sam Raimi), it was only a matter of time before he landed on the radar of someone like Ridley Scott and was brought on board to help figure out where to take the "Alien" series next.

But even though "Alien: Romulus" represents his most significant step yet into the world of blockbuster filmmaking, some habits apparently die hard. Now that the film has opened in theaters and moviegoers are turning out in droves (which would confirm the bullish tracking numbers in the weeks leading up to release), fans may have noticed something a bit familiar about this new sequel. "Romulus" certainly pays homage to its franchise past — arguably too much, according to /Film's review by Chris Evangelista – but nobody could've expected just how closely it would resemble the overall premise and structure of a very different film.

Incredibly enough, this movie might have less in common with its own "Alien" predecessors than it does with one of Álvarez's previous efforts. That's because, ultimately, "Alien: Romulus" feels like a stealth remake of "Don't Breathe."