The Rings Of Power Season 2 Rating Is A Big First For The Lord Of The Rings Franchise

There's no question that Amazon Studios' Middle-earth creation "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has gone where no Tolkien adaptation has gone before. From its Second Age setting to depicting the island of Númenor to tackling the creation of the show's titular jewelry, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay aren't afraid to take chances. One of the most recent of those ground-breaking elements is the fact that season 2 has received a historically high rating for a project set in Middle-earth. According to TheDirect, the upcoming season is officially rated 18+ in some countries around the world — with America's close northern neighbor Canada being one of them. In comparison, season 1 was given the relatively tame rating of 13+.

How big of a deal is this for Middle-earth cinema? Let's look at some comparisons. The highest rating that each of Peter Jackson's film trilogies received was 16+, while "The Fellowship of the Ring" came in at an ultra-family-friendly 7+.

It's worth noting that, in the U.S., where the rating system is different, the show will retain the same rating as Season 1: TV-14. In essence, this strongly cautions parents and indicates that there could be some degree of violence, language, or sexual content considered inappropriate for children under the age of 14. While that gives us some idea, it doesn't help knowing that television shows are self-evaluated by networks and program producers. (In contrast, movies are rated by the Classification and Rating Administration or CARA.)