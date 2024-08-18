Channing Tatum Starved Himself For His Best Role

It's bizarre to think if the 2000 "X-Men" movie had instead come out in 2024, there would be people complaining about Hugh Jackman not being ripped enough to play Wolverine. Or if "Smallville" premiered now, someone would probably make a crack about Tom Welling having a "Dad Bod." (If you don't believe me: This is what Jason Momoa looked like when he got body-shamed for having the build of an "average" person.) It's gotten to the point where, when Josh Harnett goes shirtless for a scene in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller "Trap," it's almost shocking that he looks closer to somebody who's actually physically capable of doing the things his character is supposed to be able to do in the film — not someone who's severely dehydrated and been fasting all day to make their abs pop.

Thankfully, more and more actors are starting to speak out against the harmful extremes they've felt pressured into going to in order to achieve modern Hollywood's unrealistic body standards. (Which is not to imply this has only become a problem in the last two decades; Brendan Fraser has admitted that his transformation for 1997's "George of the Jungle" left him so carb-starved that he couldn't remember his PIN number for a basic ATM transaction.) That includes Channing Tatum, who's spoken candidly about depriving himself of much-needed calories while preparing for his role as the charming, lonely stripper Michael "Mike" Lane in the "Magic Mike" films and, in particular, 2015's "Magic Mike XXL," the movie that (rightly) topped /Film's ranking of the 12 best Channing Tatum movies.

Suffice it to say, there's a reason Tatum has decided that three "Magic Mike" films is enough for him.